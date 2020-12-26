Illinois reports 3,293 new cases of COVID-19, 66 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 3,293 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois and 66 additional deaths.

That brings the number of Illinois cases to 932,142, including 15,865 deaths in 102 counties, according to the IDPH. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100 years.

The preliminary statewide positivity rate for COVID-19 cases measured 6.8% based on a seven-day average concluding Dec. 25, according to the IDPH.

As of Friday night, 4,021 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, according to public health officials. Of those, 874 patients were in the ICU and 494 people with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

• Cook County deaths include: one male in his 30s; one male in his 40s; one female and three males in their 50s; three females and three males in their 60s; one female and two males in their 70s; one female and five males in their 80s; four females and two males in their 90s.

• DuPage County deaths include: two females in their 60s and two females in their 80s.

• Kane County deaths include: one male in his 40s; one female in her 50s and two males in their 60s.

• Lake County deaths include: one male in his 50s; one male in his 60s and one male in his 80s.

• Will County deaths include: one female and one male in their 60s; one male in his 70s; one female in her 90s and one female 100+.