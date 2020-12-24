How suburban senior living centers keep up the holiday spirit with no visitors allowed

Staffs create ways to safely keep up the holiday spirit

Friendship Village resident Georgene Fioretto is one of the residents having their picture taken with a life-size animatronic Santa Claus. COURTESY OF FRIENDSHIP VILLAGE

Since they can't have a live Santa visit, Friendship Village in Schaumburg has provided a life-size substitute with whom residents like Carolyn and Donald Erikson can pose for photos. If residents need help, the staff will email or text the photos to family members. COURTESY OF FRIENDSHIP VILLAGE

The holidays are traditionally a busy time at senior living centers.

Parties. Concerts. Lots of visitors.

But pandemic living is very much at odds with parties, concerts and lots of visitors.

"Christmas is so big here in non-COVID times," said Jill Steco, director of lifestyles at Friendship Village in Schaumburg. "We usually have these really big events with families of the residents and staff, with 600 to 800 people, and it is amazing."

In non-COVID times, it's a rockin' place, Steco said. "The pandemic has put a damper on that, and we're trying to do our best with what we can do," she said.

Restrictions, which include prohibiting visitors inside their facilities and limiting the number of people gathered in one place, have Friendship Village staff members working extra hard to find ways to keep the holiday spirit alive, Steco said.

First off, the decorating has been ramped up.

"We have so many Christmas trees," she said. Employees from all departments have been getting in on the action. "It's all hands on deck to deck our halls."

Without families being able to visit, Steco said, technology has played a bigger role than ever before.

"We're doing a lot of virtual visits with Zoom, Houseparty and FaceTime," she said. And they have an app that keeps families abreast of what the residents are up to. "Families are able to stay in touch, albeit a little bit differently."

In lieu of gatherings inside the facility, Steco said, Friendship Village is using recorded programs airing on in-house television stations. The recorded offerings include holiday concerts and instructional pieces on craft projects that residents make with supplies delivered to their rooms.

Even Friendship Village's chef has recorded cooking programs featuring family recipes submitted by residents.

"We're just trying to make it as normal as possible," Steco said.

They even found a way to have a visit from Santa -- sort of.

"We can't have a live Santa, but we do have a life-size dancing Santa," she said. Residents can have their picture taken with the animatronic Claus that will be sent to their families.

At The Garlands of Barrington, Lynn Adams, director of activities/lifestyles, said keeping people connected -- while keeping them safely apart -- is the goal.

"Every day, but especially around the holidays, we want to reach into members' homes and help them connect with family and friends much as we can," Adams said.

"Everything we do centers around that."

New Year's Eve has always been a big event there.

"We all have such happy memories of past New Year's Eves here, crowded into our performing arts center, dressed up and elbow to elbow with friends and neighbors, singing, dancing, sipping champagne," she said.

Since they can't bring the people to the party this year, they're bringing the party to the people.

"We wanted to reach into our members' homes this New Year's Eve and somehow keep everyone engaged and together during the time we'd normally celebrate together," she said.

Goody bags with a 6-ounce bottle of cold champagne, chocolates, streamers and sparkly hats or tiaras are being delivered, along with a special message on a card from the staff "telling them how much we love them and are glad we could accompany them during this odd year, and look forward to 2021 together."