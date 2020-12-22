 

High-speed chase in Lisle ends with fatal crash

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 12/22/2020 11:23 AM

A 30-year-old man was killed early Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Lisle after leading police on a high-speed chase.

The unidentified driver was pronounced dead at Edward Hospital in Naperville. A 29-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

 

Lisle police said the pursuit began at 1:13 a.m. when an officer attempted to stop the vehicle for speeding in the 1700 block of Ogden Avenue. After the vehicle pulled to the side of the road and the officer approached it, police said, the vehicle sped away west on Ogden.

The speeding vehicle was pursued by two Lisle police officers, according to a news release. It then traveled north onto Naper Boulevard.

Lisle officers located the vehicle on the entrance ramp to eastbound I-88 and determined it had been involved in a single-vehicle crash.

Police said the vehicle was reported stolen in Chicago on Dec. 16.

The Lisle Police Department is being assisted in the investigation by the DuPage MERIT Public Integrity Team and Major Crash Reconstruction Team.

