Schaumburg woman dies in Bartlett crash

A 24-year-old Schaumburg woman died from injuries she suffered early Sunday morning when her vehicle struck a curb, drove off the road and crashed into a tree in Bartlett.

Gigi E. Robles of Schaumburg, who had been driving the 2008 Nissan Rogue northbound on South Bartlett Road near Main Street, was transported to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates where she died at 3 a.m.

Bartlett police and Bartlett Fire Protection District paramedics were called to the single-vehicle crash about 2:10 a.m., authorities said.

The Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team (MERIT) of DuPage County's Major Crash Reconstruction Team are investigating the crash.

Robles was identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office, but the crash investigation was still awaiting autopsy results Monday morning.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Bartlett Police Department's Investigations Section at (630) 837-0846.