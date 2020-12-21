Four mayoral candidates in Des Plaines, three in Mount Prospect

Voters in some suburbs will have a plethora of choices on the April 6 ballot, such as four mayoral candidates in Des Plaines and three in Mount Prospect, while others will see the familiar names of longtime incumbents.

Municipal races across Cook County took shape Monday, the last day for candidates to file nominating papers for the consolidated election.

• In Des Plaines, former 4th Ward Alderman Dick Sayad and current 6th Ward Alderman Malcom Chester filed to run for mayor, joining 8th Ward Alderman Andrew Goczkowski and former 8th Ward Alderman Michael Charewicz. Term limits prevent incumbent Matthew Bogusz from running again.

Two candidates, Justin Cochran and Jessica M. Mastalski, filed to run for city clerk.

Christopher Wozniczka and Patricia L. Smith are running for 7th Ward alderman.

Five candidates filed for the 3rd Ward: Eugene Fregetto, Shawn T. Killian, Norbert J. Paprocki, Sean Oskerka and Robert K. Suriano. Incumbent Denise Rodd can't run again because of term limits.

Incumbent Mark Lysakowski filed for the 1st Ward post. In the 5th Ward, Jennifer Nutley will challenge incumbent Carla Brookman.

• In Mount Prospect, trustees Paul Hoefert, Colleen Saccotelli and William Grossi filed to run for mayor. Incumbent Arlene Juracek is not running for reelection. Trustee Eleni Hatzis and challengers Terri Gens, Peggy Pissarreck and Agostino "Augie" Filippone are running for three board seats.

• Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson, already the longest-tenured mayor in village history, is seeking a seventh term. Longtime Trustees Pat Feichter, Chris Prochno and Jeff Franke also are running for reelection. There are three open board seats.

• In Barrington, Village President Karen Darch is seeking her fifth term in office. Clerk Tony Ciganek and trustees Jennifer Wondrasek, Todd Sholeen and Mike Moran also are running for reelection in a race for three open board seats.

• No new candidates turned in signatures in Arlington Heights since the first day of filing a week ago, when Mayor Tom Hayes submitted papers seeking a third term. A contested village board race will feature six candidates vying for four positions. That includes incumbents Jim Tinaglia and Richard Baldino, and newcomers Jim Bertucci, Will Beiersdorf, Wendy Dunnington and Nicolle Grasse.

• In Wheeling, Village President Patrick Horcher filed for reelection and will be challenged by newcomer Steven Mark Smith.

Six candidates filed for three board seats: incumbents Mary Papantos, Mary Krueger and Jim Ruffatto, and challengers Donald Lee Waller, Laura Alicia Rodriguez and Kimberly Anne Scanlon.

Two village clerk candidates filed: Deborah L. Acevedo and Kathryn M. Brady. Clerk Elaine Simpson isn't seeking reelection.

• In Buffalo Grove, incumbent trustees Andrew Stein, Lester Ottenheimer III and Joanne Johnson filed for reelection, along with former trustee Michael Terson and newcomer Gowri Magati. Three board seats will be open.

• In Bartlett, Village President Kevin Wallace and Village Clerk Lorna Giless filed for reelection. The race for three trustee seats with 4-year terms features incumbents Vince Carbonaro, Aaron Reinke and Stephanie Z. Gandsey, and challengers Theresa Materna and Daniel H. Gunsteen. Trustee Renee Suwanski filed for a board seat with a 2-year term.

• Long Grove Village President Bill Jacob was the only person who filed for that post. No one filed for clerk.

Incumbent trustees Rita O'Connor, Anne Kritzmire and Bobbie O'Reilly submitted petitions for 4-year seats on the board, as did newcomer Mohammed Jameel. Trustee Jennifer Michaud was the only applicant for a 2-year term.

• In Streamwood, Village President Billie Roth filed for reelection, as did Clerk Kittie Kopitke and trustees Michael Baumer and Bill Harper. They were joined by John D. Gallione, Mark L. Whipple and Razwanul Haque, who previously unsuccessfully ran for trustee twice. They are seeking three open seats.

• Hanover Park Village President Rod Craig and Village Clerk Kristy Merrill filed for reelection. Trustee incumbents Bob Prigge and Sharmin Shahjahan, and newcomers Tonya Frosheiser, Syed Hussaini and Yasmeen Bankole filed for three 4-year terms, and incumbent Liza Gutierrez for the one 2-year trustee term.

• In Rolling Meadows, newly appointed Ward 1 Alderman Karen McHale is challenged by two-time mayoral candidate Dave Whitney.

In Ward 4, Alderman Jenifer Vinezeano will face Brad Judd, who held the seat for eight years until 2017. Incumbent Nick Budmats is running unopposed in Ward 2, as is Mandy Reyez in Ward 6, where longtime Alderman John D'Astice is stepping down due to term limits.

Filing took place last month in Palatine, Schaumburg and Hoffman Estates. That's because those communities can hold primary elections in February if there is a large number of candidates.

