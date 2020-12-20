 

Mount Prospect man killed in Chicago crash

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 12/20/2020 10:30 AM

A 56-year-old Mount Prospect man was killed late Saturday when the car he was driving went off an interstate ramp on the South Side of Chicago and rolled over, Illinois State Police said Sunday.

According to state police, the man was driving a 2000 Toyota Avalon on to the northbound I-55 ramp from northbound I-94 at 11:29 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, the car crossed all lanes of traffic to the right and veered off the roadway.

 

The car struck some trees along a grassy median then rolled over onto the slip ramp from southbound I-94 to northbound I-55, police said.

The driver's name is being withheld pending notification of family, state police said. An autopsy is pending.

A 16-year-old Oak Lawn girl riding in the car was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries, police added.

The ramp from southbound I-94 to northbound I-55 was closed for more than two hours after the crash while police investigated. It reopened shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, state police said.

