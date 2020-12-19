Rittenhouse family selling "Free Kyle" merchandise for defense fund

The family of Kyle Rittenhouse is selling "Free Kyle" merchandise to support his defense fund. Photo courtesy of FreeKyleUSA.com

Kyle Rittenhouse listens during an extradition hearing in Lake County court Oct. 30 in Waukegan. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha. Associated Press

The family of Kyle Rittenhouse, the Antioch teen charged with killing two people and wounding a third during an August protest in Kenosha, is selling "Free Kyle" merchandise to support his defense fund.

According to a report from the Kenosha News, a website operated by the Rittenhouse family -- FreeKyleUSA.com -- is selling sweatshirts, laptop sleeves, mugs, iPhone covers and many other items to aid what Rittenhouse's mother estimates to be a multimillion dollar need for his defense.

"We estimate Kyle's defense costs for trial to be approximately 2 to 2.5 million dollars and after turning over the 2 million dollar cash bail, we are essentially starting at zero," Wendy Rittenhouse wrote in a statement on the website.

Rittenhouse, 17, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide after fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz on Aug. 25. The shooting occurred during a third night of protests in Kenosha following the police shooting two days earlier of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man.

According to the Kenosha News, T-shirts celebrating Rittenhouse were banned from Etsy, an online vendor, but merchandise continues to be sold online by Gunloot, a private vendor. Wisconsin law, according to the Kenosha News, does not address proceeds of merchandise sales regarding an alleged crime.

As of Saturday afternoon, the "Free Kyle USA" website notes that $24,000 of the $2 million goal has been raised so far.