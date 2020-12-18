Reindeer wash cars to benefit Lazarus House

The line was around the corner before "Santa's Sleigh Wash" even started Friday night at Wett Car Wash in West Chicago.

Santa didn't disappoint as he used a microphone to be heard over the Christmas music and the occupants of every car what they wanted for the holiday. A few feet away, two reindeer used power sprayers on cars as they rolled by with passengers laughing and pointing at the unusual activity.

"Holiday gatherings will look a bit different this season, which is why we wanted to create a safe, family-friendly activity." Wett Car Wash general manager Dave Leshinski said in a statement.

Zachary Productions President Erik Zachary said he posted a video of a similar event he produced to social media and it went viral.

"It kind of snowballed, no pun intended," he said. "So we thought we should find a way to give back to the community."

Zachary knows the owners of Wett Car Wash, 193 W. North Ave., and plans were quickly made to put on the holiday event with the $20 fee going to benefit St. Charles-based Lazarus House, a nonprofit that helps local people experiencing homelessness and poverty.

"Santa's Sleigh Wash" continues from 6 to 9 p.m. through Sunday. For more information, call (630) 877-8687 or visit wettcarwash.com.