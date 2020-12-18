 

Reindeer wash cars to benefit Lazarus House

  • A reindeer twirls a candy cane Friday night during "Santa's Sleigh Wash" at Wett Car Wash in West Chicago.

  • Two reindeer dance and wash cars Friday night during "Santa's Sleigh Wash" at Wett Car Wash along North Avenue in West Chicago. The socially distanced event cost $20 to have your car washed by reindeer and elves to benefit Lazarus House, a St. Charles-based nonprofit that assists people experiencing homelessness.

  • Santa uses a microphone to ask drivers what the want for Christmas Friday night during "Santa's Sleigh Wash" at Wett Car Wash in West Chicago.

  • A young boy watches from the passenger's seat as reindeer and elves dance and wash the car during "Santa's Sleigh Wash" Friday night at Wett Car Wash in West Chicago.

  • A clean car leaves Wett Car Wash along North Avenue in West Chicago after "Santa's Sleigh Wash," a socially distanced event to benefit Lazarus House, a St. Charles-based nonprofit that assists people experiencing homelessness.

Updated 12/18/2020 7:50 PM

The line was around the corner before "Santa's Sleigh Wash" even started Friday night at Wett Car Wash in West Chicago.

Santa didn't disappoint as he used a microphone to be heard over the Christmas music and the occupants of every car what they wanted for the holiday. A few feet away, two reindeer used power sprayers on cars as they rolled by with passengers laughing and pointing at the unusual activity.

 

"Holiday gatherings will look a bit different this season, which is why we wanted to create a safe, family-friendly activity." Wett Car Wash general manager Dave Leshinski said in a statement.

Zachary Productions President Erik Zachary said he posted a video of a similar event he produced to social media and it went viral.

"It kind of snowballed, no pun intended," he said. "So we thought we should find a way to give back to the community."

Zachary knows the owners of Wett Car Wash, 193 W. North Ave., and plans were quickly made to put on the holiday event with the $20 fee going to benefit St. Charles-based Lazarus House, a nonprofit that helps local people experiencing homelessness and poverty.

"Santa's Sleigh Wash" continues from 6 to 9 p.m. through Sunday. For more information, call (630) 877-8687 or visit wettcarwash.com.

