Believe Project: $100 to buy gifts for residents at assisted living facility

Today's winner of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Susan Fedor of Mount Prospect.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

"I work at an assisted living facility, and 2020 has been such a challenging year for keeping residents active, engaged, and social (while distancing). The reality is also that this isn't a time when new residents want to be moving in so census has fallen, which in turn decreases the budget.

"I would love to use the Believe Project funds to buy each resident a nice holiday gift this year and make our socially distanced holiday party better than ever!"

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. Submit your idea for consideration in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.