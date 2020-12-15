School board candidates flood ballot in Indian Prairie District 204

Indian Prairie Unit District 204, which includes Waubonsie Valley High School, has at least 10 school board candidates running for four seats up for election in April. Daily Herald file Photo

The school board election this spring in Indian Prairie Unit District 204 has turned into one of the most competitive races on the ballot in DuPage County.

To date, only two incumbents have formally declared bids to keep their seats, but voters will still have to sort out a slew of challengers.

The election for four open spots on the board is currently a 10-way race just one day into the weeklong filing period for hopefuls to put their names on the April 6 ballot.

Compared with other school districts, the crowded field is the exception, not the norm. So far, many school board races don't have enough people running for available seats in districts from Elmhurst to Bloomingdale to Wood Dale.

Candidates have until Dec. 21 to file their nominating petitions with the county clerk's office. Here's a roundup of where key races stand:

District 204

Incumbents Laurie Donahue and Susan Taylor-Demming filed their petitions Monday, as did eight challengers: Marina Kosak, Saba Haider, Allison Fosdick, Rajesh Narayan, Kader Sakkaria, Supna C. Jain, Shannon Adcock and Yanmei May Liang.

Terms also are expiring this spring for school board President Michael Raczak and board member Cathy Piehl, though they have not yet turned in the paperwork needed to seek reelection.

In the lead-up to the election, district officials have been discussing how to bring students back to the classroom for hybrid learning -- a controversial topic among some parents and community members. Most students in the Naperville and Aurora-area district have remained in remote instruction since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March.

District 200

Sitting school board President Brad Paulsen says he intends to run for a third term in Wheaton Warrenville Unit District 200. Paulsen, an architect, has yet to file petitions.

Incumbent Rob Hanlon and four challengers have officially entered the race, setting the stage for a field of at least six candidates for four, 4-year seats, including Paulsen.

The challengers are Tom Paulsen (no relation to the board president), Anjali Bharadwa, Mary Yeboah and Steven Gross. Yeboah made her first attempt at a board seat in 2019, drawing attention to academic achievement gaps between student groups.

Glenbard District 87

The race for four board seats in Glenbard High School District 87 will be a contested one. Three incumbents, board President Judith Weinstock, Vice President Jennifer Jendras and Robert Friend, are pursuing reelection. Also running are newcomers Kermit Eby III and Cyndi Covelli.

The four-school district of roughly 8,000 students covers all or parts of Glen Ellyn, Lombard, Carol Stream, Glendale Heights, Bloomingdale, Wheaton and Hanover Park.

Fenton District 100

Four open seats have attracted twice as many candidates in Fenton High School District 100.

Board President Paul Wedemann and one other incumbent, Patricia "Patty" Jalowiec, are set to square off against at least seven challengers: Joseph Minard, Sylvia Hayde, Xavier Pete, John Radzinski, Thalia Anguiano and David Woods.

The Bensenville-based district serves roughly 1,430 students.

Too few candidates

No one has stepped forward to run in Butler School District 53, Bloomingdale Elementary School District 13, Marquardt School District, Salt Creek School District 48 and Wood Dale School District 7.

In Naperville Unit District 203, the school board race doesn't have enough candidates, with two incumbents and one newcomer filing petitions for four open seats.

School board President Kristin Fitzgerald and Vice President Donna Wandke are vying to retain their posts. Naperville resident Amanda McMillen, a social worker and mother of three, also is seeking a spot on the board.

Terms are up for Charles Cush, as well as Paul Leong, who is running for a Naperville City Council seat.

Three open seats in Elmhurst Unit District 205 have drawn only two candidates so far: Laurel Schrementi and Athena Arvanitis.

• Daily Herald staff writer Lauren Rohr contributed to this report