Mother, son hurt in Ingleside fire improving

The Evans family celebrate Thanksgiving this year: Teig (last name Prickett), Scott, Jess, Randy, Dori, Autumn, Cory and Elizabeth. Elizabeth Evans, 8, and Autumn Evans, 5, were killed by a fire in their Ingleside house Thursday. Cory was released from the hospital Saturday. Scott and Dori remain hospitalized, along with Katie, not shown. Courtesy of Bridget Lavelle

The conditions of a woman and her teenage son, injured in an Ingleside house fire Thursday night that killed two young girls, have improved.

Katie Evans was upgraded to serious but stable condition, according to Sgt. Christopher Covelli, the public information officer for the Lake County sheriff's department. She remains at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

Seventeen-year-old Cory Evans was released Saturday morning from Advocate Condell Medical Center.

The two were injured in the fire that killed Katie Evans' daughters, 8-year-old Elizabeth Evans and 5-year-old Autumn Evans.

Katie Evans' parents, Scott and Dori Evans, remain in critical but stable condition at Loyola.

Her husband, Scott Prickett, was not home at the time. A message from Prickett was posted late Friday on a Gofundme.com page started for the family.

"Katie, Scott, and Dori are on breathing tubes because of the internal damage on their lungs from the smoke and heat," he wrote. "The tubes are in place to help clear out their lungs as well as keeping the air passage from possibly swelling shut. They are all stable, but not completely out of the woods.

"Scott and Dori are a bit more severe and will require a bit longer to heal. Katie is moderate. We are hopeful for everyone to heal."

An online fundraiser has been set up for the Evans family of Ingleside after the two girls, Autumn and Elizabeth Evans, were killed and their mother, Katie Evans, was seriously hurt and hospitalized. "I must stay strong," said a message posted from father Scott Prickett on the web page late Friday. -

Fox Lake Fire Protection District had no new information Saturday about what caused the fire. It was reported around 10:45 p.m. at a house on the 35700 block of North Hunt Avenue.

Katie Evans and her father were found outside. Cory Evans escaped on his own, according to Covelli.

The grandmother was found inside, about 10 to 15 feet away from a door. Smoke and flames prevented firefighters from reaching the girls, who died of smoke inhalation.

One girl was found upstairs in a hallway, the other in a bedroom.

"I am not ready to talk about my precious girls because it hurts too much and I am trying to keep it together for my family," Prickett wrote. "I will truly grieve soon, but for now I must stay strong."

A Gofundme.com account started by a friend of the family had raised about $145,000 by Saturday evening.