After devastating house fire, Streamwood couple is working to get their life back with GoFundMe

German shepherd Slick, owned by Ed and Carol McNevin of Streamwood, has stayed in a kennel since a fire ransacked their home Dec. 2. They recently found a rental home with a big yard to move into. Courtesy of Patti Stockwell

From left, Carol McNevin, Patti Stockwell and Ed McNevin in front of the McNevins' Streamwood home, which they lost in a fire Dec. 2. Stockwell, their daughter, helped start a fundraiser on GoFundMe to help her parents get their life back. Courtesy by Patti Stockwell

Carol and Ed McNevin of Streamwood, both 81, lost almost all their belongings in a fire Dec. 2. Courtesy of Patti Stockwell

Before Christmas in 1979, 19-year-old Theresa McNevin of Streamwood wrote two poems, burned the edges of the papers, framed them and put them under the tree as gifts for her family.

Then, on a snowy day three days before the holiday, Theresa was killed in a car accident on her way to work.

For the next 40 years, her parents, Ed and Carol McNevin, both 81, cherished the framed poems. But they recently burned in a fire that ransacked their longtime Streamwood home late Dec. 2 and destroyed almost all their belongings.

"We lost the memories of things that are (Theresa's) presence," Ed said. "It's not that they could take the presence out of our heart, they can't do that. But you walked into the house and you were reminded of her."

Fire crews were called to the home about 11:03 p.m. that evening to attempt to extinguish the blaze and rescued their German shepherd, Slick. The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the home, located on the 100 block of Fairview Lane, which ended up being a total loss. Many mementos and photos of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were burned.

"The house meant everything to us," Ed said. "We both worked very, very hard all our lives to do it."

Ed said he enjoys singing and playing guitar at senior homes, but his musical equipment burned in the fire. Carol operates a business where she makes jewelry and rosaries from funeral and wedding flowers, which was also destroyed.

After the fire, the McNevins found temporary places to stay and a kennel to board Slick, Ed said, and they recently found a rental home to move into with a big yard for the dog. But Ed said they have expenses the insurance company may not cover.

"I'm trying to make up the money," Ed said.

One of their daughters, Patti Stockwell, helped start a fundraiser on GoFundMe to help her parents get their life back.

"It's just very devastating for them," Stockwell said. "(My dad) said he felt like 80 years of his life was sucked out in one night."

The GoFundMe has raised $4,575 of its $100,000 goal as of Saturday night.

Ed, who was the eldest of six children, said his father taught him a valuable lesson when he was growing up about dealing with adversity, telling his son: "You know, in your lifetime you're going to get knocked down and expect it. It's how you get up that's important. I've been hard on you because I want you get up like a man."

Ed said he's using this advice to thank people for their donations to the GoFundMe.

"The most important thing I can say is in getting up like a man is recognizing very generous people and extending my deepest thanks and love and prayers for God's blessings for them," he said.