Two girls killed, four adults injured in Ingleside fire

Firefighters made more than a half dozen attempts to rescue two girls from their burning Ingleside home late Thursday, only to be beaten back by flames and smoke each time.

The two girls -- an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old -- died in the house fire that injured four adult family members as well, fire officials said.

Fox Lake Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Edward Lescher described how firefighters repeatedly tried to reach the girls during the hour and half battle with the blaze that fully engulfed the home on the 35000 block of North Hunt Avenue.

Fox Lake firefighters were called to the two-story, single-family house at about 10:45 p.m. Ultimately, Lescher said about 50 firefighters from 10 area departments would help battle the deadly blaze.

"When we arrived at the scene we could see the house fully involved, fire on the first floor and fire on the second floor," Lescher said. "There were three victims in the front yard suffering from smoke inhalation and a male with significant burns."

One of the residents told firefighters there was another adult female inside as well as the two young girls.

Lescher said firefighters made entry through the backdoor of the house and were able to locate an adult woman about 10 to 15 feet from the door.

Firefighters tried to move deeper into the home, but were driven back by smoke and flames.

"We tried to go back in to get a second attempt and just couldn't go inside, so we had to switch to a defensive operation," Lescher said.

Lescher said they sent a crew in again a few minutes later, only to find that part of the second floor had collapsed onto the first floor.

"We went in six additional times to try and get to the kids while still fighting the fire," Lescher said.

Once firefighters had the blaze under control and were able to safely make entry to the second floor, they found the older girl in a bedroom and the younger girl in the hallway, he said. Both were dead.

The four adults were transported to nearby hospitals, but two were eventually transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood for treatment of severe burns.

No fire personnel were injured in the fire, Lescher said. Firefighters were on scene until about 7 a.m. today.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the state fire marshal is also taking part in the investigation.

The house appears to be a total loss, Lescher said.

Firefighters and investigators had not located any smoke detectors in the home, Lescher said.