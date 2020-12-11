 

Palatine woman dies after collision with truck on I-90

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 12/11/2020 10:51 AM

A 42-year-old Palatine woman died Thursday evening from injuries she suffered when her vehicle collided with a truck and flatbed trailer that was merging into traffic from the shoulder of westbound I-90 at Roselle Road in Schaumburg.

Angelica M. Vargas of Palatine was pronounced dead at 9:07 p.m. at Advocate Lutheran General in Park Ridge, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Illinois State Police responded to the collision between Vargas' white 2001 Chevrolet and the white 2017 Kenworth truck pulling a silver 2020 Benson flatbed trailer at approximately 7:40 p.m.

Their preliminary investigation determined that Vargas' vehicle struck the rear of the flatbed trailer as the truck and trailer were merging into her lane of traffic from the shoulder.

At approximately 8:10 p.m., Illinois State Police troopers closed the right four lanes of westbound I-90 for the crash investigation, while the left two lanes remained open. All lanes were reopened at approximately 12:56 a.m. Friday.

The driver of the truck did not report any injuries, police said.

No citations had been issued or charges filed as of late Friday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 