Palatine woman dies after collision with truck on I-90

A 42-year-old Palatine woman died Thursday evening from injuries she suffered when her vehicle collided with a truck and flatbed trailer that was merging into traffic from the shoulder of westbound I-90 at Roselle Road in Schaumburg.

Angelica M. Vargas of Palatine was pronounced dead at 9:07 p.m. at Advocate Lutheran General in Park Ridge, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Illinois State Police responded to the collision between Vargas' white 2001 Chevrolet and the white 2017 Kenworth truck pulling a silver 2020 Benson flatbed trailer at approximately 7:40 p.m.

Their preliminary investigation determined that Vargas' vehicle struck the rear of the flatbed trailer as the truck and trailer were merging into her lane of traffic from the shoulder.

At approximately 8:10 p.m., Illinois State Police troopers closed the right four lanes of westbound I-90 for the crash investigation, while the left two lanes remained open. All lanes were reopened at approximately 12:56 a.m. Friday.

The driver of the truck did not report any injuries, police said.

No citations had been issued or charges filed as of late Friday morning, according to Illinois State Police.