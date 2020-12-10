Believe Project: $100 to a woman who helps mothers

Today's winner of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Klaudia Bogdan of Schaumburg.

She wants to give the money to her friend. Here is an excerpt of her story:

"Paulina is caring, helpful and has unconditional love for her baby. Her baby's name is Sophie (and) she was born at 25 weeks.

"She was always by her side every day ... Now she's voluntarily helping mothers with sick babies to give hope and strength."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. If you'd like the chance to help someone, submit your idea for consideration in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.