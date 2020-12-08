 

Wheeling's first recreational pot dispensary could open in early 2021

  • The Wheeling village board on Monday approved a plan to turn this former TGI Fridays restaurant on Lake-Cook Road into a recreational marijuana shop.

      The Wheeling village board on Monday approved a plan to turn this former TGI Fridays restaurant on Lake-Cook Road into a recreational marijuana shop. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Posted12/8/2020 5:30 AM

A plan to open Wheeling's first cannabis dispensary got the thumbs-up from the village board Monday night.

A company called Mindful Illinois wants to open a store in the former TGI Fridays restaurant at 1500 E. Lake-Cook Road. The store would cater to recreational users, not people with medical prescriptions for the drug.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The 5,800-square-foot, free-standing building is in the Schwind Crossings shopping center. Mindful Illinois intends to renovate the interior and change the facade of the building before opening in early 2021.

"We plan to actually do ... a gut renovation," partner Gary Leff told the board Monday via computer, as the meeting was held remotely because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Customers will find an "upscale, premium environment," Leff added.

After asking Leff a few questions, trustees unanimously approved requests to change Wheeling's zoning rules to allow cannabis dispensaries in the shopping center's business district. The board also granted the business a special-use permit.

Any architectural or cosmetic changes will need additional village approval down the road.

Mindful Illinois operates the Mindful pot shop in Addison. Because of an identically named but distinct operation in Colorado, the company will name both stores Hatch.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The company already is licensed to operate a second dispensary.

The village's economic development department helped bring Mindful Illinois to the site, documents indicate. Wheeling will collect a 3% tax on any sales at the store.

Cannabis dispensaries operate in Arlington Heights, Buffalo Grove, Mount Prospect, Schaumburg, Mundelein and other suburbs. Some, such as the ones in Buffalo Grove and Mount Prospect, serve only customers with medical prescriptions.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Proposed cannabis store in Wheeling clears procedural hurdle
Related Article
Proposed cannabis store in Wheeling clears procedural hurdle
 
Former TGI Fridays in Wheeling could become a recreational marijuana shop
Related Article
Former TGI Fridays in Wheeling could become a recreational marijuana shop
 
Could state's first craft cannabis growing facility open in Wheeling?
Related Article
Could state's first craft cannabis growing facility open in Wheeling?
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 