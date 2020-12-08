Sheriff's dog locates missing Woodridge man who has autism

AJ, a bloodhound employed by the Cook County sheriff's office, found a missing man in Woodridge on Monday. Courtesy of Cook County sheriff's office

A bloodhound from the Cook County sheriff's office located a missing Woodridge man on Monday.

The Woodridge Police Department requested help with searching for man, who has autism, at 1:30 a.m. Monday after he'd been missing for about three hours.

AJ and his handler, officer Joshua Johnson, found the man wandering through an apartment complex about two miles from his home, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The Woodridge Police Department brought the missing man home safely.