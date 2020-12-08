Sheriff's dog locates missing Woodridge man who has autism
Updated 12/8/2020 4:13 PM
A bloodhound from the Cook County sheriff's office located a missing Woodridge man on Monday.
The Woodridge Police Department requested help with searching for man, who has autism, at 1:30 a.m. Monday after he'd been missing for about three hours.
AJ and his handler, officer Joshua Johnson, found the man wandering through an apartment complex about two miles from his home, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
The Woodridge Police Department brought the missing man home safely.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.