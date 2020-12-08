Roselle board pulls home-rule referendum off April ballot

A home-rule referendum won't be on the ballot in April in Roselle after all, after a majority on the village board said there wouldn't be enough time to educate voters about the issue.

The village board had decided in August in favor of the referendum but on Monday took another vote.

Trustees Wayne Domke and Lee Trejo voted to keep the question on the ballot, but four others overruled them.

"I am certainly disappointed that we didn't show a resolve to learn what our residents thought of the issue," Domke said.

Mayor Andy Maglio, who did not cast a vote, and other trustees said the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down efforts to mobilize an educational campaign on the issue.

"This is a major undertaking that is going to require time and effort," Trustee Bruce Berkshire said. "We have to provide the right information."

Trustee David Pileski had backed the referendum in the past, but on Monday agreed time was too short for an April vote.

The board had mapped out a plan that would have included a website with a Q&A section about home rule, newsletters, town halls meetings and promotion on social media.

The referendum proposal arose after a shooting in June during a party at a rented house on Picton Road. One man was killed and at least four were wounded as more than 60 shots were fired.

Home-rule towns have broad powers to govern themselves and raise funds, including through taxes and fees. Illinois towns with populations over 25,000 automatically have home-rule power, but smaller towns like Roselle, which has 22,000 residents, can attain home rule only by referendum.

The investigation into the Picton Road shooting is ongoing, according to Roselle police Chief Steve Herron.

The village has taken steps to limit short-term rentals, regardless of the referendum. This includes requiring rental periods of at least three days and no more than 30 days, banning consecutive short-term rental leases to the same renters within a six-month period and limiting rental groups to a maximum of 10 people.

• Trey Arline is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.