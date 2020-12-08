 

O'Hare, Midway to offer COVID-19 tests

  • Chicago officials on Tuesday announced a program to offer two types of coronavirus tests at O'Hare and Midway airports.

      Chicago officials on Tuesday announced a program to offer two types of coronavirus tests at O'Hare and Midway airports. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, Nov. 25

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Posted12/8/2020 4:54 PM

Air travelers and employees at O'Hare and Midway airports will have access to two types of tests for the coronavirus under a program unveiled Tuesday touted as the "most comprehensive offered by any airport system in the nation."

Many international destinations require proof of a negative polymerase chain reaction test. The PCR test is considered more accurate but takes longer to process. Travelers are expected to receive those results within 72 hours.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Rapid antigen tests can be less accurate, but results are available within 20 minutes.

The cost of tests was capped at $150 by the city.

For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Should I wipe down groceries during the pandemic?
Related Article
Should I wipe down groceries during the pandemic?
 
Pfizer vaccine moves closer to getting the OK in the US
Related Article
Pfizer vaccine moves closer to getting the OK in the US
 
Chicago 7-year-old raises money for hospital's pandemic gear
Related Article
Chicago 7-year-old raises money for hospital's pandemic gear
 
Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective
Related Article
Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective
 
Related Article
DuPage County mayors urge residents to take COVID-19 safety precautions
 
Related Article
Free mask, hand sanitizer giveaway Saturday in Wauconda
 
COVID-19 infection rate dips below 10% for first time since Nov. 6
Related Article
COVID-19 infection rate dips below 10% for first time since Nov. 6
 
U.S. virus deaths hit record levels with the holidays ahead
Related Article
U.S. virus deaths hit record levels with the holidays ahead
 
Free COVID-19 testing to be offered at McHenry County College
Related Article
Free COVID-19 testing to be offered at McHenry County College
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 