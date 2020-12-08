O'Hare, Midway to offer COVID-19 tests

Air travelers and employees at O'Hare and Midway airports will have access to two types of tests for the coronavirus under a program unveiled Tuesday touted as the "most comprehensive offered by any airport system in the nation."

Many international destinations require proof of a negative polymerase chain reaction test. The PCR test is considered more accurate but takes longer to process. Travelers are expected to receive those results within 72 hours.

Rapid antigen tests can be less accurate, but results are available within 20 minutes.

The cost of tests was capped at $150 by the city.

