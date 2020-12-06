Much-loved 'Dr. Jack' of Wheaton dies at 89

John "Jack" Oberhelman of Wheaton -- a well-known doctor, husband, father and grandfather -- died Nov. 24 at age 89.

Known as "Dr. Jack," he was a founding doctor of Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield. He worked as a general practitioner, caring for generations of patients in his career from 1960 to 2007.

Before settling in Wheaton, he worked as a doctor at Randolph Air Force Base in Texas, according to an obituary online. He also was the attending physician for the DuPage County Jail for more than 25 years and attended at the Kane County jail.

Jack's family members said delivering babies "brought him the most joy." His son, Daily Herald reporter Dave Oberhelman, said he delivered several generations of babies in some families. He kept track of every birth in a book and recorded 876 deliveries.

Dave said his father used humor in his interactions with patients and he had a "great bedside manner."

Jack was married to his wife Christine for 48 years until she died in 2005. His second wife, Dee Oberhelman, said he was "well-loved" as a doctor.

"His patients wrote him letters when he retired," Dee said. "He was called a 'hugging doctor.' He would give you a hug when you left the examining room and tell you to 'feel well.'"

And he took his loving demeanor into his personal life. He lived at Wyndemere, a retirement community in Wheaton, in the last years of his life.

"Everybody here at Wyndemere really thought so much of him," Dee said. "I can't tell you how many sympathy cards I've gotten. It's overwhelming."

His daughter-in-law, Laurie Swanson Oberhelman, referred to him as a "quiet giant."

"He wasn't super talkative," Laurie said. "He would sit back, he would listen. He was just very unassuming."

Jack enjoyed fishing and golfing, according to his son. He was a member of the Chicago Golf Club for 58 years. He also liked traveling to places like Florida and Ontario, Canada.

He was an avid Chicago sports fan, his son said, and a "lifelong Cubs fan." He attended the 1945 World Series.

Sports were a part of his work for several years when he served as the team doctor at Wheaton Central High School and York Community high schools, according to his obituary. He also coached Little League Baseball.

This carried on into his life as a grandfather. Laurie said he "came to every concert and game he could" of his grandchildren.

"He was such a nice guy," Dee said. "Just so gentle and caring all the time."

He is survived by his wife, Dee; his son, David (Laurie); grandchildren Alex and Rebecca; stepchildren Scott, Steve (Kim) and Bruce (Elaine); step-grandchildren Jackson, Brendan, Caroline, Madison, Peyton and Andrew; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Bea; first wife Christine; companion Shirley Carlson; and siblings Harry Jr. (Betty), Robert (Irene) and Barbara (William), according to his obituary online.

More information about his funeral services can be found online.