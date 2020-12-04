Feder: Cubs TV announcer Len Kasper named radio voice of White Sox on ESPN 1000

Len Kasper is the new radio voice of the White Sox. Courtesy of Len Kasper

Len Kasper, who's been the TV play-by-play announcer for the Chicago Cubs for 16 years, is the new radio voice of the Chicago White Sox, the team announced Friday.

The announcement follows the move of White Sox broadcasts to WMVP 1000-AM, the Good Karma Brands ESPN sports/talk station, under a multiyear agreement finalized last month.

Kasper replaces Andy Masur in the radio booth alongside Darrin Jackson, who continues in the role of analyst he has held since 2000. The White Sox most recently aired on Nexstar Media Group news/talk WGN 720-AM.

Kasper spent his final season with the Cubs alongside analyst Jim DeShaies as an employee of Marquee Sports Network, the regional sports network operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group and the Cubs. Chris Myers is reported to be the leading candidate to replace Kasper at Marquee.

Kasper, 49, a native of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, and summa cum laude graduate of Marquette University, joined the Cubs in 2005 after three years as Florida Marlins announcer for Fox Sports Net. Earlier he called Milwaukee Brewers games and worked as morning sports anchor at WTMJ in Milwaukee.

Read more from Robert Feder here.