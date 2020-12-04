Cook County cites Prospect Heights hotel that hosted crowded wedding

Hilton Chicago/Northbrook hotel and on-site Allgauer's on the Riverfront restaurant were cited by the Cook County Department of Public Health on Friday for hosting a wedding attended by at least 150 people Wednesday night. Daily Herald File Photo

The Cook County Department of Public Health Friday cited a Prospect Heights hotel that was the site of a crowded wedding reception this week, in what officials labeled a potential COVID-19 superspreader event.

The Hilton Chicago/Northbrook hotel and on-site Allgauer's on the Riverfront restaurant, which has a Northbrook address of 2855 Milwaukee Ave. but is within the city limits of Prospect Heights, was served with two notices of violation after hosting a wedding reception attended by at least 150 people Wednesday night.

The health department violations -- technically called a facility notice of noncompliance and a facility order to disperse -- charge disobeying the state's current prohibition on indoor dining and hosting a large communal event in a public space.

The citations, considered civil violations, don't have fines attached to them, but the hotel could face penalties of up to $1,000 per offense if there are repeated violations. Health department attorneys are still reviewing evidence and case notes to determine next steps, officials said.

In a written announcement of the citations Friday afternoon, Dr. Rachel Rubin, colead and senior medical officer at the county health department, called out the hotel, restaurant, bride, groom, caterer and guests, saying they were "reckless and irresponsible" for throwing the large wedding reception in violation of COVID-19 mitigation restrictions.

The hotel released a statement Thursday in which management apologized for allowing the gathering to take place, though the event was booked before the latest state mitigation measures. Though it operates under the Hilton brand, the hotel is independently owned and operated.

Health department officials issued the citations Friday afternoon after viewing local TV news video of the crowded gathering and a subsequent inspection of the facility on Thursday. They added they would closely monitor the hotel and restaurant, and additional reports of noncompliance could result in further actions.

The health department's violation notice came with guidance to all who were at the wedding to quarantine for at least 10 days and get tested in an effort to avoid spreading COVID-19 to the community at large. County officials have requested the wedding guest list to assist with contact tracing efforts if someone tests positive.

"People weren't wearing masks. They were crowded together. The risk for transmission in making it a superspreader event is significant," Rubin said Thursday.

The county violations are in addition to a written warning issued Thursday by Prospect Heights city officials.

Mayor Nick Helmer said the wedding reception was booked with the understanding that face masks would be worn, among other directives. But he said "it wasn't followed up properly" by the on-site staff, and the hotel owners were just as surprised by what they saw.

Of the owners' mea culpa written statement, Helmer said, "Frankly, they put it in on a straight-up basis: They screwed up."

Helmer said the city hasn't had any problems with the hotel in the past, calling it one of the best businesses in town.