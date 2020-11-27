Lights, conifers, action at Cosley Zoo

What started out 37 years as "simple lights on a caboose" and "a handful of farm animals" has blossomed into a holiday spectacular at Cosley Zoo.

The Festival of Lights and accompanying tree sale opened Friday evening at the Wheaton zoo.

"Over 200 animals cover the grounds surrounded by the light show, which creates a nice, small, cozy experience for the family." said zoo Director Susan Wahlgren

More than 16,000 people will walk the grounds this holiday season and visit the amphibians, reptiles, birds and mammals.

There was no snow on the ground Friday evening, but the zoo still felt like a magical winter wonderland, especially for Ernie Mcbrearty and his daughter Emme, 10, who dressed up as Santa and one of his elves.

"So far so good," Santa Ernie said. "We're having a great time."

Emme agreed.

"The best part was spending time with my family," she said.