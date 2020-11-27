 

Images: Black Friday shopping at Deer Park Town Center, across the country

 
Paul Valade
 
 
Updated 11/27/2020 2:24 PM

Shoppers across the country looked for Black Friday deals at malls and retail stores.

Customers socially distance as they wait to get into Bath & Body Works during Black Friday shopping outdoors at Deer Park Town Center Friday November 27, 2020 in Deer Park.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Black Friday shoppers wait in line for deals at GameStop hours before the doors open at 7 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Mishawaka, Ind.
Associated Press
Black Friday shopping outdoors at Deer Park Town Center Friday November 27, 2020 in Deer Park.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Kathy Wolak of Lake Zurich does some Black Friday shopping outdoors at Deer Park Town Center Friday November 27, 2020 in Deer Park.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Customers wait to get into the Apple store for their appointments during Black Friday shopping outdoors at Deer Park Town Center Friday November 27, 2020 in Deer Park.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A group of girls do some Black Friday shopping outdoors at Deer Park Town Center Friday November 27, 2020 in Deer Park.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Andrew Czarnik, 17, and his sister Katherine, 18, both of Deer Park, were happy to get some good deals at American Eagle Outfitters during Black Friday shopping outdoors at Deer Park Town Center Friday November 27, 2020 in Deer Park.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Black Friday shoppers wait in line to enter the Citadel Outlets in Commerce, Calif., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
Associated Press
Black Friday shoppers wait in line to enter a store that opened early at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce, Calif., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
Associated Press
Black Friday shoppers wait in line to enter an shore that opened early at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce, Calif., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
Associated Press
Black Friday shoppers wait in line to enter an shore that opened at 6:00 a.m. at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce, Calif., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
Associated Press
A shopper walks through Macy's flagship store at Herald Square an hour after its 6:00 a.m. Black Friday opening, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in New York.
Associated Press
Shoppers wear protective face masks as they take a break from looking for Black Friday deals at the Ellenton Premium Outlet stores Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Ellenton, Fla. Attendance at the mall was down in an attempt to avoid spreading the corona virus.
Associated Press
Shoppers wear protective face masks as they look for Black Friday deals at the Ellenton Premium Outlet stores Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Ellenton, Fla.
Associated Press
Shoppers wear protective face masks as they look for Black Friday deals at the Ellenton Premium Outlet stores Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Ellenton, Fla.
Associated Press
Shoppers wear protective face masks as they walk past a social distancing sign at the Ellenton Premium Outlet stores Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Ellenton, Fla.
Associated Press
Black Friday shoppers file into Best Buy as doors open at 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Mishawaka, Ind.
Associated Press
Black Friday shopper Sierra Bickle, of Mishawaka, arrived at 1:30 a.m. to wait in line for deals at GameStop hours before the doors open at 7 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Mishawaka, Ind.
Associated Press
Black Friday shoppers wait in line before Best Buy opens early Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Mishawaka, Ind.
Associated Press
Black Friday shoppers wait in line before Best Buy doors opened on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Mishawaka, Ind.
Associated Press
Black Friday shoppers file into Best Buy as doors opened early on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Mishawaka, Ind.
Associated Press
Tracy Ford and her sister Gwen Ford, at left, look over a display of Red Ryder Carbine Action BB guns during Black Friday sale at the Bass Pro Shops in Foxboro, Mass., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
Associated Press
Shoppers get in on the Black Friday sales while shopping at Bass Pro Shops in Foxboro, Mass. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
Associated Press
Shoppers get in on the Black Friday sales while shopping at Bass Pro Shops in Foxboro, Mass. Friday, November 27, 2020.
Associated Press
Shoppers look through bins of flannel shirts that were on sale during Black Friday at Bass Pro Shops in Foxboro, Mass., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
Associated Press
Black Friday shoppers wait in line to enter an electronics store that opened early in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
Associated Press
Black Friday shoppers wait in line to enter an electronics store that opened early in the Dallas suburb in Frisco, Texas, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
Associated Press
Black Friday shoppers wait in line to enter an electronics store that opened early in the Dallas suburb in Frisco, Texas, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
Associated Press
