Three injured in two-vehicle crash Sunday in Schaumburg

Schaumburg police said a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening sent three people to the hospital, one with serious injuries.

Police said the crash occurred at 5:09 p.m. in the intersection of Rodenburg and Irving Park roads.

According to police, one vehicle was turning left onto westbound Irving Park Road from northbound Rodenburg Road when it was struck by another vehicle traveling south on Rodenburg.

The impact of the crash caused one of the vehicles to roll over, and two people needed to be extricated, according to scanner reports at the time of the crash.

The intersection was closed until 9:30 p.m. as investigators tried to determine what caused the crash and clear debris, police said. The investigation is ongoing. No citations have been issued.

The condition of the occupants of the vehicles is also unknown.