Vaccinations may begin on Dec. 12

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the G20 summit hosted by Saudi Arabia via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus gather near a giant TV screen broadcasting a news of Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks as he participates in a virtual G20 summit, at a shopping mall in Beijing, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The Group of 20 summit opened on Saturday with appeals by the world's most powerful leaders to collectively chart a way forward as the coronavirus pandemic overshadows this year's gathering, transforming it from in-person meetings to a virtual gathering of speeches and declarations.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a joint news conference with Finance Minister Olaf Scholz after a virtual G20 summit meeting, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Sunday Nov. 22, 2020. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool via AP)

European Council President Charles Michel, on screen bottom, participates in a virtual G20 meeting, hosted by Saudi Arabia, at the European Council building in Brussels, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (Yves Herman, Pool via AP)

Vehicles line up Sunday at the COVID-19 drive-through testing center at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The first immunizations in the U.S. could be administered Dec. 12, according to Dr. Moncef Slaoui, head of the Operation Warp Speed, the government's coronavirus vaccine program David Santiago/Miami Herald

WASHINGTON -- The head of the U.S. effort to produce a COVID-19 vaccine said Sunday that the first immunizations could happen on Dec. 12, and leaders at the G-20 summit vowed to ensure affordable access to coronavirus vaccines across the globe.

A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is set to meet Dec. 10 to discuss Pfizer Inc.'s request for an emergency use authorization for its developing COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech recently announced that the vaccine appears 95% effective at preventing mild to severe COVID-19 disease in a large, ongoing study.

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, head of the Operation Warp Speed, the U.S. government's coronavirus vaccine program, says plans are to ship vaccines to states within 24 hours of expected FDA approval.

Slaoui told CNN he expects vaccinations would begin on the second day after approval, Dec. 12.

In Dubai on Sunday, leaders of the world's most powerful nations wrapped up the Group of 20 summit, vowing to spare no effort to protect lives.

The two-day summit of heads of state was held virtually due to the pandemic, which has killed at least 1.38 million people globally, with the world's highest death tolls recorded in seven of the G-20 countries. The virus has wiped out hundreds of millions of jobs worldwide and plunged millions into extreme poverty.

The virus "revealed vulnerabilities in our preparedness and response and underscored our common challenges," the G-20 said in a final statement that focused heavily on battling the coronavirus, enhancing environmental protections and supporting the global economy.

The G-20, which includes the U.S., India, China, the U.K., France, Germany, Japan and others, stressed the importance of global access to COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and tests.

"We will spare no effort to ensure their affordable and equitable access for all people, consistent with members' commitments to incentivize innovation," the statement said.

The G-20 expressed support for efforts like COVAX, an international initiative to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to countries worldwide. The U.S., however, has declined to join under President Donald Trump.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters Sunday in Berlin after the virtual summit that Germany had given financial support to the COVAX initiative, but more money was needed.

The G-20 statement did not directly address an urgent appeal by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who said $28 billion in additional investment is needed for mass manufacturing, procurement and delivery of new COVID-19 vaccines around the world, including $4 billion immediately.

There is also concern that countries such as Britain, the U.S., France and Germany have directly negotiated deals with pharmaceutical companies, meaning that the vast majority of the world's vaccine supply next year is already reserved.

"Fortunately, there's now hope for vaccines," Merkel said, adding that "it is important that not only Europe secures vaccines, as the European Union is doing now, but ... that it is important for the entire world" to have access to vaccines.

She said it is important that COVAX starts negotiating with the producers of potential vaccines based on the money it already has.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman rounded out the summit, saying the G-20's final statement "succeeded in sending out a message of hope and reassurance to our citizens and all people around the world."

"This is what the world has been expecting from us. This achievement today is a culmination of our joint efforts throughout this challenge-fraught year," the Saudi monarch said.

Saudi Arabia presided over the G-20 this year and was host of the virtual summit, which was originally intended to be held in person in Riyadh before the pandemic. During the Saudi king's speech, small video squares showed the leaders of Germany, France, the U.K., Canada, South Korea, China, India and South Africa watching the final remarks. Trump participated in the summit with prerecorded speeches but was not in attendance for the virtual summit's conclusion.

It appeared all G-20 countries agreed to the full content of the final statement, with the exception of Turkey, which was due to give a news conference later Sunday explaining further.