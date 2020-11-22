Pedestrian seriously injured when struck by vehicle in Hoffman Estates

A 49-year-old Schaumburg man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday while pushing a disabled vehicle from a roadway in Hoffman Estates, police said.

Police said the man was in stable condition Sunday at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

The crash occurred at 6:27 p.m. Saturday at Barrington and Bode roads, police said. It remains under investigation by the Hoffman Estates Police Department's traffic division and the Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) Team.

Police said neither alcohol or drugs appear to have contributed to the crash.