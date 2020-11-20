Illinois reports 13,012 new COVID-19 cases, 126 more deaths

New cases of COVID-19 reached 13,012 Friday with 126 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The state's virus test positivity rate sits at 11.5% based on a seven-day average -- the lowest it's been since Nov. 9.

Illinois hospitals had 6,111 patients Thursday night, the highest tally since the pandemic began. One month ago, on Oct. 19 there were 2,261 virus hospitalizations.

The caseload is below Thursday's 14,612 tally but above the seven-day average of 11,777.

Friday ushered in stricter rules to prevent the spread of the virus. Those include reducing capacity to 50% at grocery stores and 25% at other stores, suspending indoor group sports, closing casinos and gaming terminals, and banning events at banquet halls, party venues and clubs.

State labs processed 116,024 tests in the last 24 hours.

The latest data brings statewide infections to 634,395 and deaths from COVID-19 to 11,304.

Other restrictions ordered by Gov. J.B. Pritzker temporarily shutter movie theaters, limit outdoor gatherings to 10 people, and funerals to 10 relatives.