'The numbers are devastating right now': Illinois sees record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused school districts to take diverging strategies on remote or in-class learning. Elgin Area School District U-46 began in-person classes last week for students through second grade. Courtesy of Elgin Area School District U-46

New COVID-19 cases reached 11,632 Monday, as hospitalizations skyrocketed to 5,581 compared to 4,742 a week ago.

The latest number of hospitalizations, current as of Sunday night, surpassed a peak of 5,037 in late April in Illinois initial surge.

"The numbers are devastating right now," said physician Robert Citronberg, executive medical director of infectious disease and prevention at Advocate Aurora Health.

"Our health care system cannot absorb doubling or tripling of those numbers as might happen if we have many super-spreader events arising out of Thanksgiving," Citronberg explained at a briefing.

The state's virus test positivity rate is 12.5% based on a seven-day average.

Also Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 37 more deaths. Total infections statewide are 585,248 statewide and fatalities are 10,779.

State labs processed 90,612 tests in the last 24 hours.

One bright spot is that the state is well stocked with ventilators with about 91% open as medical experts have improved treatment for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There's fewer ICU beds, however, especially in the suburbs.

In Will and Kankakee counties (Region 7) 20% of ICU beds were available. In DuPage and Kane counties (Region 8) 35% of ICU beds were unoccupied; in Lake and McHenry (Region 9) and suburban Cook (Region 10) that number was 30%.

Meanwhile, drivers seeking to renew licenses and vehicle registrations will need to postpone in-person visits to the Secretary of State facilities as of Tuesday.

Secretary of State Jesse White announced offices will close through Dec. 7 because of the spike in cases.

Driver's license and state ID card expiration dates will be extended through June 21, 2021.

"The health and safety of employees and the public remains paramount, and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus," White said, encouraging residents to use online renewal programs.

Eighteen commercial driver's license facilities will stay open including two in Elk Grove Village and West Chicago.

It's expected suburban Cook, Lake and McHenry counties will face enhanced restrictions this week that include limiting gatherings and meetings to 10 people or less.

The virus positivity rate remains over 8%, which triggered initial mitigations such as a ban on indoor dining in late October.

Daily Herald Staff Writer Katlyn Smith contributed to this report.