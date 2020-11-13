District 211 plans 3-week pause from in-person learning

Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 will take a three-week pause from its hybrid attendance model and return to all-remote learning from Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Dec. 4, due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the region.

In a letter to students and parents Friday, Superintendent Lisa Small outlined the reasons for and effects of the change, and wrote that the current intention is to resume the hybrid model on Monday, Dec. 7, if conditions then allow.

"Our student services departments and support teams will work diligently to stay connected with our students throughout the next three weeks and welcome them into the school as needed for additional support," Small wrote. "Even though each school has implemented rigorous safety protocols, our communities continue to experience a rise in COVID-19 positivity rates."

Competitive winter sports programs plan to remain active for in-person participation following guidelines established by the Illinois and Cook County departments of public health, the Illinois State Board of Education and the governor, Small said.

Transportation will remain available to take students to and from school for afternoon academic support sessions and extracurricular activities.

"Please continue to be vigilant about avoiding unnecessary travel and activities, wearing a face mask, observing social-distancing rules, refraining from gathering in large groups, and practicing frequent hand washing," Small wrote. "I am confident that together, we will get through these unique times while we concentrate on providing educational opportunities for our students."