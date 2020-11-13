2 charged in armed robbery in front of Schaumburg police station

Two men have been charged in an armed robbery Thursday in front of the Schaumburg police station.

Louis R. Clark Jr., 21, of the 300 block of South Prospect Avenue in Bartlett, and Jordan W. Brown, 19, of the 100 block of West Elk Trail in Carol Stream, both are in the Cook County jail awaiting a bond hearing.

The robbery occurred about 7:10 p.m. in an area for internet purchases and exchanges near the front of the police station, 1000 W. Schaumburg Road.

Police said the two were examining an item for sale when they fled with the merchandise. As the victims gave chase, one of the men brandished a gun, police said.

Officers soon caught up with the men, and the gun and stolen merchandise were recovered, police said.

"Although the primary goal for the designated police department merchandise exchange spot is to prevent such crimes from ever occurring, the utilization of this location allowed for the quick apprehension of the suspects. We encourage our residents to continue using this location for online merchandise exchanges," Chief Bill Wolf said in a news release.