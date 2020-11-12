 

Metra train strikes vehicle in Arlington Heights

  • A car was pinned under a Metra train Thursday afternoon after a crash just west of downtown Arlington Heights.

  • Firefighters and police officers responded Thursday after a car was struck by an inbound Metra train at Euclid Avenue and dragged to the Walnut Avenue crossing in Arlington Heights.

  • An Arlington Heights firefighter stands near the scene Thursday after a car was struck by an inbound Metra train at Euclid Avenue and dragged to the Walnut Avenue crossing in Arlington Heights.

Christopher Placek
 
 
Updated 11/12/2020 4:04 PM

A Metra train struck a vehicle west of downtown Arlington Heights Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Train #6444, headed to downtown Chicago on the Union Pacific Northwest Line, was scheduled to stop at the Arlington Heights station at 2:09 p.m. and arrive at the Ogilvie Transportation Center at 3 p.m.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Metra officials reported that the train is stopped after striking a vehicle, and extensive delays are anticipated.

