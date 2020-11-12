Metra train strikes vehicle in Arlington Heights
Updated 11/12/2020 4:04 PM
A Metra train struck a vehicle west of downtown Arlington Heights Thursday afternoon, officials said.
Train #6444, headed to downtown Chicago on the Union Pacific Northwest Line, was scheduled to stop at the Arlington Heights station at 2:09 p.m. and arrive at the Ogilvie Transportation Center at 3 p.m.
Metra officials reported that the train is stopped after striking a vehicle, and extensive delays are anticipated.
