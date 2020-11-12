Feder: White Sox radio broadcasts return to ESPN 1000
Updated 11/12/2020 10:40 AM
It's official: Chicago White Sox baseball will air on sports/talk WMVP 1000-AM under a multiyear agreement announced today.
The deal marks a return for the White Sox to the ESPN sports/talk station, which had been the team's radio home from 1999 to 2005 -- the year they won their last World Series Championship.
Terms were not disclosed, but the agreement includes all regular season and postseason games, starting with the spring training Cactus League opener against Milwaukee February 27, 2021.
