Algonquin murder suspect to remain in Colorado for now

The woman suspected in the murder of an Algonquin couple will remain in Colorado for now to allow her attorneys more time to consult with their client.

Arin M. Fox, 40, made her first court appearance Thursday in Douglas County, Colorado. She faces four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, and additional charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery in connection with the slaying of Leonard J. Gilard, 73, and Noreen S. Gilard, 69, whose bodies were found Sunday evening during a well-being check by officers in Algonquin.

Fox fled to Colorado in the couple's vehicle and was captured there in the early morning hours on Monday. On Thursday, she appeared in front of Judge Theresa Slade of Colorado's 18th Judicial District via Webex video from the Douglas County sheriff's office detention facility, south of Denver, where she's been held since being apprehended.

Daniel Cunny, Fox's public defender, asked Slade for more time to consult with Fox regarding matters including extradition back to Illinois. Slade agreed and set the next hearing for Nov. 23.

Ryan Markham, deputy chief of the Algonquin Police Department, said officers sent to Colorado to escort Fox back to McHenry County returned Wednesday night to Illinois.

The McHenry County coroner's office scheduled autopsies Tuesday afternoon for the Gilards but the coroner's office said Thursday that no results were ready to be released.