Largest teachers union says educators leaving profession in droves due to safety concerns, burnout

Mariah Klein first considered leaving the teaching profession at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring.

Eight months later, Klein says she has had enough navigating in-person classes at Charles G. Reskin Elementary School in Glendale Heights within Marquardt District 15, which serves 2,600 students in Glendale Heights, Addison, Lombard, Bloomingdale and Glen Ellyn.

"Teaching during a pandemic is hard. It's stressful, it's unpredictable and it's overwhelming," said Klein, of Glendale Heights, who has been teaching for four years. "Morale, at least in my building and I'm sure in many other buildings, is incredibly low. It's really hard to watch my colleagues struggle day to day."

Klein spoke Wednesday during an Illinois Education Association news conference. The state's largest teacher's union representing 135,000 school employees says a recent poll of more than 1,300 members shows one-third of educators are considering leaving the profession over concerns of safety and stress with in-person instruction as well as remote learning amid an existing teacher shortage.

"This should sound the alarm for every person in Illinois who values our children and their education," IEA President Kathi Griffin said. "Teacher retirements are at their highest rates in five years, and others are considering switching careers. We need to figure out how to keep our talented professionals in education. And we think the best way to do that is by asking local health departments to intervene when school boards and/or administrations are making decisions that are not keeping their students and staff safe."

Roughly 35% of education employees have considered leaving the profession or are reevaluating their career path, she added.

The Daily Herald surveyed several suburban school districts that didn't report large numbers of teachers leaving due to the pandemic environment. A few districts did see some educators take early retirement this year because of it.

Nearly 52% of teachers IEA surveyed said their workloads are considerably heavier now and 40% said they don't have any extra planning time to prepare for remote learning, teaching in person or doing both simultaneously. Teachers also complained of having to work 12 to 14 hours a day, survey results show.

Griffin said teachers now also must worry about ensuring in-person students keep their masks on and wash hands, monitoring for symptoms, assessing for anxiety and often teaching from home while supervising their own children's learning. About two thirds of educators are experiencing burnout due to the increased workload and about 27% of educators statewide have considered leaving the profession, she added.

With rising COVID-19 positivity rates in communities, the IEA is threatening health and safety strikes if school districts aren't following health guidelines.

"We have some administrators or school boards, most who are not medical professionals or experts in infectious diseases, making decisions for in-person learning," Griffin said. "It's pushing our members to the brink. We are not against in-person learning. We are against unsafe learning. Based on the metrics alone, in 75 of Illinois' 102 counties and the city of Chicago, it is not safe for many to be gathering in schools right now."