Underwood again expands lead over Oberweis in 14th Congressional District race

With more tabulated votes released Tuesday, Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville slightly expanded her lead over Republican challenger Jim Oberweis in the race for the 14th District seat.

The new unofficial results show Underwood ahead 192,616 to 191,460, a 1,156-vote advantage. Underwood has 50.15% of the vote so far and Oberweis has 48.85%.

The update was based on new vote totals in Kane County, one of the seven counties that overlap with the 14th District. Additional vote totals are expected today in Lake and McHenry counties.

And still more votes are waiting to be counted, leaving the race too close to call.

Oberweis, a state senator and dairy owner from Sugar Grove, had the lead on Election Day. But as the counting of ballots cast by mail or delivered in other ways proceeded, the tide slowly shifted to Underwood.

Underwood, a first-term lawmaker who won her seat in 2018 as part of the blue wave that swept the Democrats into a House majority, took the lead Saturday night and has stayed in front.

Oberweis declared victory in a video posted last week on social media. Underwood and her team quickly called the proclamation premature, and so far it seems they were right.

The updated tally may not include all the votes cast in the race. Ballots postmarked by Election Day that arrive at election offices by Nov. 17 will be counted, as will provisional ballots.

The 14th District includes parts of DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, DeKalb and Kendall counties. More than 107,000 of the nearly 703,000 ballots that had been requested by mail had yet to be turned in as of Tuesday in those counties, according to state election officials. Not all were requested by 14th District voters, however.

After today, the Lake County clerk's office is expected to update its public tallies again Nov. 17. McHenry County officials expect to release final totals Nov. 18.

DuPage and Kane county officials have updated numbers multiple times since Election Day.

Kendall and Will counties are waiting until Nov. 17 to release votes from all mailed-in and provisional ballots, while DeKalb is waiting until Nov. 18 to do the same.

As of vote counts available Tuesday, Oberweis is leading in DeKalb, Kendall, Lake and McHenry, according to The Associated Press. Underwood leads in DuPage, Kane and Will counties. That hasn't changed since Election Day.

Both Underwood and Oberweis have acknowledged a discovery recount is possible. That maneuver allows a losing candidate to examine a percentage of ballots in a race but doesn't change the result of the election. However, the data can be used to legally contest the election.