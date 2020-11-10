Flags fly high at Field of Honor display in Wheaton

Fifty American flags fluttered in a strong gusting wind Tuesday, as a handful of people wandered through Memorial Park in Wheaton to view the Field of Honor tribute to veterans.

The flags have been raised at sunrise and lowered at dusk daily since Sunday to honor military service personnel and veterans ahead of Veterans Day on Wednesday.

The Wheaton Park District teamed up with Wheaton resident Rudy Keller, the man behind several local Field of Honor installations.

"These flags represent and honor those who have fought to protect it, and it is a symbol of what we stand for as a nation," Keller said.

While Keller did not serve in the military, he has made it his life mission to honor those who did.

The events of Sept. 11, 2001, inspired Keller to dedicate his time to creating these installations and time for the public to honor and pay their respects to those who served and are still actively serving.

Wheaton Park District recently completed a major renovation of Memorial Park at 208 W. Union Ave., including an enhanced memorial area featuring a raised black granite reflection area etched with the names of wars spanning the last two centuries.

"A major portion of the park renovation was the creation of a larger memorial area to appropriately honor our local veterans and their service across all conflicts," said Michael Benard, the park district's executive director.