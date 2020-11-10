 

Algonquin murder suspect awaits extradition from Colorado

  • Arin M. Fox

Updated 11/10/2020 4:47 PM

As Arin M. Fox awaits a court appearance in Colorado, McHenry County State's Attorney Patrick Kenneally said Tuesday it might take time to extradite her to Illinois to face charges in the murder of an Algonquin couple.

Fox faces four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, and additional charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery in connection with the slaying of Leonard J. Gilard, 73, and Noreen S. Gilard, 69, who died of apparent stab wounds and whose bodies were found Sunday evening during a well-being check by officers at their home on Red Coach Lane in Algonquin.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Fox, 39, fled to Colorado in the victims' vehicle, according to police, and was captured in the early morning hours on Monday. Fox is being held in the Douglas County sheriff's office detention facility, south of Denver, awaiting a court appearance at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Kenneally, however, said it could take up to two weeks for Fox to return to Illinois depending on whether she contests extradition from Colorado.

"Sometimes they do and sometimes they don't (contest extradition)," Kenneally said. "It really depends on the proceedings out there as to when she's going to be here. We've got to follow the paperwork and it's a little bit of an ordeal with the process.

"We'll know one way or another how this whole thing is going to look in terms of what's going to be necessary to get her here within the next two weeks," he said.

Fox, who was living in the couple's home, is believed to be "a friend or a girlfriend" of the couple's son, Andrew, according to Algonquin Police Department Deputy Chief Ryan Markham. Markham said police have responded to multiple domestic violence calls at the residence.

Autopsies were scheduled to be performed on the couple Tuesday afternoon.

