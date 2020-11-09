 

Underwood widens lead over Oberweis as Lake, Kane counties post new results

  • Jim Oberweis of Sugar Grove, left, and Lauren Underwood of Naperville

    Jim Oberweis of Sugar Grove, left, and Lauren Underwood of Naperville

 
Charles Keeshan
 
 
Updated 11/9/2020 11:35 AM

With new ballot counts coming from Kane and Lake counties, U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood's lead has widened in her hard-fought race for reelection against Republican challenger Jim Oberweis.

The new unofficial results, posted just after 10 p.m. Sunday in Lake and 11 a.m. Monday in Kane, now give the Naperville Democrat a total of 192,601 votes to 191,454 for Oberweis, a 1,147-vote advantage.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The update came less than 24 hours after a late Saturday night posting by the Lake County clerk's office flipped the race in Underwood's favor, turning the count from a 558-vote disadvantage to a 584-vote edge.

However, the counting in the 14th District is not over and additional updates are expected over the next nine to 10 days. Mail-in ballots postmarked on or before Election Day that arrive at county clerks' offices by Nov. 17 will be counted, as will provisional ballots.

The Lake County clerk's office has said it plans updates on Tuesday and Nov. 17, and the McHenry County clerk is expected to post an update Wednesday and final totals Nov. 18. Kendall and Will counties are waiting until Nov. 17. DeKalb is waiting until Nov. 18.

Oberweis, a state senator from Sugar Grove, declared victory in a video posted Wednesday, when he led by 895 votes. The Underwood campaign called the proclamation premature.

The 14th District includes parts of DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, DeKalb and Kendall counties.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Underwood moves ahead of Oberweis as Lake County updates results
Related Article
Underwood moves ahead of Oberweis as Lake County updates results
 
Late night update to vote totals shakes up Lake County races
Related Article
Late night update to vote totals shakes up Lake County races
 
Underwood continues to close in on Oberweis in 14th Congressional race
Related Article
Underwood continues to close in on Oberweis in 14th Congressional race
 
US Rep. Underwood and GOP Oberweis race too early to call
Related Article
US Rep. Underwood and GOP Oberweis race too early to call
 
Oberweis runs strong against Underwood; Casten, Ives locked in tight race too
Related Article
Oberweis runs strong against Underwood; Casten, Ives locked in tight race too
 
Congressional race between Underwood and Oberweis still too close to call
Related Article
Congressional race between Underwood and Oberweis still too close to call
 
Oberweis holds slight lead over Underwood
Related Article
Oberweis holds slight lead over Underwood
 
Heated races for 6th and 14th congressional seats drawing to a close
Related Article
Heated races for 6th and 14th congressional seats drawing to a close
 
Oberweis wins in key battleground Congressional primary
Related Article
Oberweis wins in key battleground Congressional primary
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 