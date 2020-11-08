 

Underwood moves ahead of Oberweis as Lake County updates results

  • Jim Oberweis, left, and Lauren Underwood

    Jim Oberweis, left, and Lauren Underwood

 
Charles Keeshan
 
 
Updated 11/8/2020 11:05 AM

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood has moved into the lead in her tightly contested reelection race against Republican challenger Jim Oberweis, according to new ballot counts filed late Saturday night by the Lake County clerk's office.

Those updated unofficial results show Underwood, a freshman Democrat from Naperville, picking up 2,071 more votes in Lake to Oberweis' 929, erasing the Republican's previous 558-vote lead across the 14th District and giving the incumbent a 584-vote edge.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

But counting will continue in Lake County and elsewhere, and more updates are expected over the next nine to 10 days. Mail-in ballots postmarked on or before Election Day that arrive at county clerks' offices by Nov. 17 will be counted, as will provisional ballots.

The Lake County clerk's office plans updates on Tuesday and Nov. 17, and the McHenry County clerk is expected to release its final totals Nov. 18. Kendall and Will counties are waiting until Nov. 17. DeKalb is waiting until Nov. 18.

Oberweis, a state senator for Sugar Grove, declared victory in a video posted Wednesday, when he led by 895 votes. The Underwood campaign called the proclamation premature.

The 14th District includes parts of DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, DeKalb and Kendall counties.

