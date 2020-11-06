Underwood continues to close in on Oberweis in 14th Congressional race

Congressional candidate Jim Oberweis released a statement Wednesday in which he declared victory in the 14th District despite the race not yet being called. Facebook Video Screenshot

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood discusses the status of her 14th Congressional race against Jim Oberweis during a news conference Thursday held over Zoom. Zoom video

Republican Jim Oberweis and Democrat Lauren Underwood are candidates in the 14th Congressional District.

The vote gap in the 14th Congressional District race between Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood and Republican challenger Jim Oberweis is continuing to shrink.

With more counted votes reported by The Associated Press late Thursday night, Oberweis was ahead by a 189,489 to 188,861 margin, a difference of 628 votes, unofficial results showed.

The margin is 88 fewer votes than it was earlier that afternoon, 265 fewer than on Wednesday and 2,421 fewer than on Election Day.

As of late Thursday, Oberweis, a state senator from Sugar Grove, had less than 50.1% of the vote. Underwood, a first-term lawmaker from Naperville, has more than 49.9%.

The Associated Press has not called the contest.

The late-Thursday total reflected votes from additional mail-in ballots in Kane County, according to The Associated Press tally.

The updated tally still doesn't include all the votes cast in the race. Ballots postmarked by this past Tuesday that arrive at election offices by Nov. 17 will be counted, too, as will provisional ballots.

In an online news conference Thursday afternoon, Underwood announced more than 11,000 mail-in ballots from the 14th District voters await counting in McHenry County, and more than 7,200 await counting in Lake County. They're two of the seven counties that intersect with the 14th District, and Underwood believes votes there will turn the tide her way.

The Lake County clerk's office is expected to update its public tallies Nov. 10 and again Nov. 17. The McHenry County clerk is expected to release all its final totals Nov. 18.

Estimates for 14th District ballots waiting to be counted in the other five counties -- DuPage, Kane, Will, DeKalb and Kendall -- weren't available.

Despite the uncertainty, Oberweis declared victory Wednesday. Team Underwood has rejected that premature pronouncement, but an Oberweis spokesman has stood by it.