Glenview woman reported missing
Updated 11/6/2020 9:37 PM
The Illinois State Police activated a missing person alert Friday night for a 73-year-old woman at the request of Glenview police.
Mary Pinch was last seen leaving 3245 Milwaukee Ave. at 7:45 p.m. Friday, according to the alert. Pinch is described as white with gray hair, standing 5-foot-1 and weighing 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and a fanny pack.
Pinch has a condition that places her in danger, the alert said. Anyone who has information about her whereabouts should call the Glenview Police Department at (847) 729-5000 or dial 911.
