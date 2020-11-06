Glenview woman reported missing

The Illinois State Police activated a missing person alert Friday night for a 73-year-old woman at the request of Glenview police.

Mary Pinch was last seen leaving 3245 Milwaukee Ave. at 7:45 p.m. Friday, according to the alert. Pinch is described as white with gray hair, standing 5-foot-1 and weighing 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and a fanny pack.

Pinch has a condition that places her in danger, the alert said. Anyone who has information about her whereabouts should call the Glenview Police Department at (847) 729-5000 or dial 911.