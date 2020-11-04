Feder: ESPN 1000 at the finish line for White Sox radio rights
Updated 11/4/2020 6:40 AM
The headline here in August read: "White Sox appear headed to ESPN 1000." Now it's about to come true. Sources confirmed Tuesday that the Chicago White Sox have rejected a bid for the team's radio rights by Entercom, parent company of all-news WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM. With previous radio home Nexstar Media Group news/talk WGN 720-AM out of the picture, that leaves WMVP 1000-AM, the ESPN Radio sports/talk station managed by Good Karma Brands, as the winner. All signs point to an announcement in the coming days. For more on the media beat, visit robertfeder.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.