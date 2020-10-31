 

Schaumburg parks borrows from Easter with Halloween-themed egg hunt

  • Kids in costume gather up eggs filled with candy and toys during the Schaumburg Park District's Halloween egg hunt Saturday at Meineke Recreation Center. Around 200 kids participated in the event which was held at three different locations.

      Kids in costume gather up eggs filled with candy and toys during the Schaumburg Park District's Halloween egg hunt Saturday at Meineke Recreation Center. Around 200 kids participated in the event which was held at three different locations. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Ashley Kaczmarczyk, right, takes a photo of her neighbors Tommy Kinasz and Audrey Kinasz, 3, during the Schaumburg Park District egg hunt Saturday at the Meineke Recreation Center.

      Ashley Kaczmarczyk, right, takes a photo of her neighbors Tommy Kinasz and Audrey Kinasz, 3, during the Schaumburg Park District egg hunt Saturday at the Meineke Recreation Center. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
The Schaumburg Park District held Halloween-themed egg hunts Saturday morning.

To comply with social distancing requirements, the 200 registered participants were split up between three hunts that were held an hour apart at each of three sites: the Community Recreation Center, Meineke Recreation Center and Bock Neighborhood Center.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Only one parent could attend and participants were required to wear masks.

Schaumburg Park District Aquatics Supervisor Alex Walters said the district wanted to provide an event with smaller groups for those who are uncomfortable with door-to-door trick or treating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Everyone was just really excited that we're offering something," he said. "That's what we saw at our other two (Halloween-themed) events so far too -- people were just happy to celebrate the holiday in some kind of way."

The event was free, but participants were asked to bring nonperishable food items for the Schaumburg Township Food Pantry.

