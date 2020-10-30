 

St. Charles schools expand free meal program through June

  • St. Charles North offers free meal pickup service each Monday and Thursday with no identification required.

    St. Charles North offers free meal pickup service each Monday and Thursday with no identification required. Courtesy St. Charles Unit District 303

  • St. Charles East offers free meal pickup service each Monday and Thursday with no identification required.

    St. Charles East offers free meal pickup service each Monday and Thursday with no identification required. Courtesy St. Charles Unit District 303

  • An expansion of a federal program is allowing St. Charles schools to extend their free meal program through June of 2021.

    An expansion of a federal program is allowing St. Charles schools to extend their free meal program through June of 2021. Courtesy St. Charles Unit District 303

 
Kevin Schmit
 
 
Updated 10/30/2020 1:07 PM

Thanks to the expansion of a federal program, St. Charles Unit District 303 announced it is extending its free meal program through June of 2021.

The Federal Summer Food Service Program will allow schools to offer meals to anyone 18 years old and younger in an effort to mitigate the financial ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic. District 303 officials are trying to get the word out while offering numerous locations and times for families to pick up meals on Mondays and Thursdays for the next eight months.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"It's free to everyone," said Carol Smith, District 303 communications and community relations director. "You don't have to show a need. You don't have to give your name. You don't have to tell what ages your kids are or what schools they go to. You can pick up a meal."

In-person students get their meals at school including high-school students who can take "grab-and-go" meals on their way home. For students learning remotely, there are several options for picking up meals on Mondays and Thursdays.

Meals can be picked up at St. Charles elementary schools from 2 to 2:30 p.m. at the main offices. The middle schools offer pickup from 8:45 to 9:15 a.m. and 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. St. Charles East and St. Charles North high schools also have two pickup times, from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and 2:45 to 4:30 p.m.

In addition to that, meals are available at Cumberland Green Apartments and St. Charles Place Apartments from 11 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Thursdays. Up to seven days worth of meals can be picked up at a given time.

Because it's a federal program, people don't have to be within the district boundaries to qualify. Someone from District 303, for example, can get meals in nearby Elgin Area School District U-46.

"We've been trying to communicate to our families as much as possible," Smith said. "We want to make sure everyone knows this program is out there."

0 Comments
  • Article Categories
  • News
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 