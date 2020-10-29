House fire near Roselle causes 'extensive damage'

No injuries were reported in a house fire in unincorporated DuPage County near Roselle Wednesday evening that Bloomingdale Fire Protection District officials say caused extensive damage.

Firefighters were called to the single-family, two-story home on the 6N100 block of Garden Avenue just before 8:30 p.m.

Fire officials said the blaze appears to have started in the living room of the house and spread to the second floor, into the attic and through the roof. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

It took roughly an hour to bring the fire under control and extinguish all the hot spots, fire officials said. Firefighters were on scene for more than four hours.

The house was determined to be uninhabitable, but fire officials could not provide a damage estimate.