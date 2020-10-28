Popeyes franchise coming to Algonquin Road in Schaumburg

A former Wendy's at the northeast corner of Algonquin and Meacham roads in Schaumburg is expected to house a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen franchise with a drive-through by sometime in the first few months of 2021.

Village trustees Tuesday unanimously approved the proposal and the transfer of a special-use permit originally issued for a Fino Gyros and Hot Dogs restaurant that had been proposed for 1430 E. Algonquin Road by the owner of the neighboring Chicago Prime Steakhouse.

Schaumburg Community Development Director Julie Fitzgerald said the Popeyes is an entirely new proposal, backed by different investors. But it, too, envisions significant upgrades to the 2,600-square-foot building that was already 40 years old when Wendy's abandoned it five years ago to move into a new building immediately to the east.

Just last month, Hoffman Estates officials approved the $800,000 sale of a 0.7-acre, village-owned site just east of Hoffman Plaza on Golf Road to the developer of another Popeyes restaurant proposal.

Though the restaurant industry has been hard hit by COVID-19, Popeyes franchises have weathered the downturn relatively well, according to available data, Hoffman Estates Economic Development Director Kevin Kramer said at the time.

The Hoffman Estates location will require construction of a new building on the vacant site, which the village purchased in 2012 with the intention of spurring new development there.

Hoffman Estates immediately razed the vacant snowmobile and motorcycle shops on the site and replaced them with a grass lawn to make the property more attractive to potential investors.