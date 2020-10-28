 

Mount Prospect Lions donates $10,000 to replenish food pantry

  • Members of the Mount Prospect Lions Club presented a $10,000 donation Sunday, Oct. 25, to the Mount Prospect Human Services Department to help restock the shelves of the village food pantry.

The pandemic has put extra pressure on Mount Prospect's Human Services Department's food pantry, but on Sunday, Oct. 25, the Mount Prospect Lions eased the burden with a $10,000 check.

Lions President Fred Steinmiller said the club has been donating to the food pantry for 15 years.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"We do it for the residents of the village to make sure everybody is taken care of as far as their needs," Steinmiller said of the annual donation, given this year during the final Lions Club Farmers Market of the season.

"The food pantry is low right now, so we're trying to help boost the food pantry."

Mount Prospect Human Services Director Julie Kane said the financial strain the pandemic has put on many residents has left the pantry's shelves depleted.

Office Manager Carol Baldini has been shopping on a weekly basis, spending $800 to $1,000 just to keep enough food in the main pantry at the village hall for packing and distribution.

"This money will just help to continue to restock and continue to serve people," Kane said,

Besides food at the pantry, the Lions donation will help fund gift cards people can use at grocery stores for perishable items, Kane said.

The food pantry recently had a successful drive hosted by the fire department at Costco, and online donations also have been pouring in.

"Most of (pantry clients) are families," Kane said. "We do have some low-income seniors that use the pantry as well."

The pantry usually serves 40 to 50 recipients per month. At its peak this year, it served approximately 75 a month, many who had never previously needed to use a food pantry or emergency assistance.

