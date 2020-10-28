Illuminated trails to open Sunday at two Lake County preserves

Trails lighted with solar energy will open for the season Sunday at the Old School and Lakewood forest preserves in Lake County.

Hikers, skiers and snowshoers can get brisk evening exercise along the 1.3-mile fitness trail at Old School in Libertyville and along a 1.65-mile hilly section of the Millennium Trail, adjacent to the Winter Sports Area at Lakewood Forest Preserve in Wauconda.

Regular preserve hours are 6:30 a.m. to sunset, but illuminated trails and adjacent parking lots will remain open until 9 p.m. daily from Sunday, Nov. 1, through Sunday, March 14, 2021. Bicycles and horses are not permitted on the lighted trails after sunset. Dogs are allowed but must be leashed.

Visit www.lcfpd.org for more information.