Police: Northbrook man missing for more than two weeks, may be in danger

Omar Abdelhamid, 25, of Northbrook has been missing since Oct. 11

Police are asking for the public's help locating a 25-year-old Northbrook man last seen more than two weeks ago in Chicago and who may be in danger.

Omar Abdelhamid was last seen about 3 p.m. Oct. 11 at Rush University Medical Center, 1620 W. Harrison St., according to an alert issued Tuesday by Illinois State Police.

Abdelhamid has a condition that places him in danger, police said. He is described as standing 5-foot-11, 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the Northbrook Police Department at (847) 664-4461 or call 911.