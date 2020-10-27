Police: Northbrook man missing for more than two weeks, may be in danger
Updated 10/27/2020 1:16 PM
Police are asking for the public's help locating a 25-year-old Northbrook man last seen more than two weeks ago in Chicago and who may be in danger.
Omar Abdelhamid was last seen about 3 p.m. Oct. 11 at Rush University Medical Center, 1620 W. Harrison St., according to an alert issued Tuesday by Illinois State Police.
Abdelhamid has a condition that places him in danger, police said. He is described as standing 5-foot-11, 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the Northbrook Police Department at (847) 664-4461 or call 911.
